‘Displacement, starvation, thirst’ plague Palestinians across Gaza

Amjad Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGO Network, says there has been “no major change” in the situation in Gaza after limited aid entered the enclave over the past days.

He told Al Jazeera in an interview from Gaza City that flour, baby formula, and some medical materials have reached southern Gaza, but nothing has reached northern Gaza.

“People are starving all over the Gaza Strip. The conditions – the displacement, the starvation, the thirst – are there, all over Gaza,” Shawa said.

He added that there is no water for drinking or daily use in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah area, while hospitals across the territory lack necessary supplies.

“Most of the hospitals are out of service,” he said.