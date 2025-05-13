WHO warns of permanent effect of starvation on a generation of Palestinians

Malnutrition rates are rising in Gaza and hunger could have lasting effects on “an entire generation”, the World Health Organization’s representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory says.

Rik Peeperkorn said he had seen children in clinics who looked years younger than their age.

“Without enough nutritious food, clean water and access to healthcare, an entire generation will be permanently affected,” Peeperkorn told a news briefing by video link from Deir el-Balah, warning of poor health, stunting and impairing cognitive development.

No food has been allowed into Gaza for more than two months, as Israel presses its devastating blockade of the Strip.

Israel has admitted to withholding food, water and other life-sustaining supplies from the enclave as a pressure tactic to get Hamas to release the remaining Israeli captives.