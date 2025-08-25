Former Iran wrestler Soukhtehsaraei dies
August 25, 2025 - 13:7
TEHRAN - Mohammadreza Soukhtehsaraei, Iranian retired superheavyweight wrestler, died at the age of 75 on Monday.
Soukhtehsaraei competed in freestyle and Greco Roman styles. He was a three-time flag bearer and gold medalist at the 1982, 1986, and 1990 Asian Games.
He also won silver medals at the 1978 and 1981 World Wrestling Championships.
Soukhtehsaraei was also a Pahlevan of Iran.
The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Soukhtehsaraei’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.
