Former Iran wrestler Soukhtehsaraei dies

TEHRAN - Mohammadreza Soukhtehsaraei, Iranian retired superheavyweight wrestler, died at the age of 75 on Monday.

Soukhtehsaraei competed in freestyle and Greco Roman styles. He was a three-time flag bearer and gold medalist at the 1982, 1986, and 1990 Asian Games.

He also won silver medals at the 1978 and 1981 World Wrestling Championships.

Soukhtehsaraei was also a Pahlevan of Iran.

