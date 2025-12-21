Newly appointed WHO representative meets health minister

TEHRAN – Awad Mataria, the new World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Iran, held a meeting with Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi on Sunday.

The two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation, focusing on synergy between WHO policies and national policy documents in the health sector, the health ministry’s website reported.

The WHO programs must be developed and implemented in accordance with the country’s macro health policies, development plans, and priorities declared by the Ministry of Health, Zafarqandi highlighted.

The official considered it important for the WHO office to utilize regional and global capacities and transfer successful experiences of other countries to improve Iran’s health system.

The collaboration between the health ministry and the WHO is expected to empower the country and boost the health system’s resilience and preparedness, particularly in times of crisis and emergencies, through attracting support and technical assistance, Zafarqandi noted.

Mataria, for his part, reaffirmed his commitment to the enhancement of cooperation, underscoring that he will make every effort to realize the expectations of Iran’s health ministry.

Iran a regional leader in health system

The World Health Organization’s director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) has said Iran is a leading country in expanding its healthcare system and providing access to universal health coverage.

Lauding the country’s achievements in recent years, Hanan Balkhi said expanding primary health care services, increasing access to health coverage in rural areas, maintaining high vaccination rates, and reducing maternal and newborn mortality, Iran has managed to become a successful role model in the region, the health ministry’s website reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) held from May 19 to June 27 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The country’s commitment to providing equal health services to millions of refugees makes its services even more commendable.

WHO EMRO is working closely with the Iranian regulatory institutions to achieve regulatory maturity level 3 in the pharmaceutical regulatory system to pave the way for broader exports of Iranian health-oriented products to global markets; it will also contribute to promoting global health security, Balkhi added.

An Iranian delegation headed by Zafarqandi participated in the 78th WHA, held from May 19 to June 27 in Geneva, Switzerland.

In October 2024, Balkhi said WHO EMRO is interested in expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Alireza Raeisi, the Iranian deputy health minister, and Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the deputy health minister for international affairs, on the sidelines of the Seventy-first session of the WHO EMRO.

“During my short visit to Iran a few months ago, I became familiar with the capabilities of Iran in the health sector; Iran is a role model in health in the region,” Balkhi noted.

“Utilizing full potentials available in the [regional] countries is essential for us, and we will not hesitate to support the implementation of health programs,” the official noted.

MT/MG

