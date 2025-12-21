Aluminum hydrate output exceeds 665,000 tons in 8 months

TEHRAN - Production of aluminum hydrate in Iran reached 665,189 tons in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), according to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Aluminum hydrate, more accurately termed aluminum hydroxide, is a white, amorphous powder that is the most common form of hydrated alumina. It is amphoteric, meaning it can react with both acids and bases. In nature, it occurs as the mineral gibbsite, a primary component of bauxite ore from which aluminum metal is extracted. Industrially, it is produced via the Bayer process and serves as a crucial precursor for producing alumina through calcination.

Beyond metallurgy, aluminum hydroxide has extensive applications. It is widely used as a cost-effective flame retardant and smoke suppressant in plastics, rubbers, and carpets, as it decomposes endothermically when heated, releasing water vapor. In pharmaceuticals, it is a common active ingredient in antacid medications, neutralizing excess stomach acid. It also acts as a clarifying agent in water treatment and as a filler in various manufactured products. Its non-toxic and versatile nature makes it a compound of significant industrial and commercial importance.

MA