Pioneer gymnast Jamileh Sorouri honored in Tehran

TEHRAN - Iran’s Gymnastics Federation honored former national team member Jamileh Sorouri during a ceremony in Tehran’s Takhti Stadium.

Sorouri made history by representing Iran in artistic gymnastics at the 1964 Summer Olympics, becoming the only Iranian woman gymnast to ever compete at the Olympic Games.

Officials praised her role in paving the way for women in Iranian sport and preserving the legacy of gymnastics in the country.

Several former Iranian gymnasts, federation officials, and sports figures attended the event, sharing memories of Sorouri’s career and contributions. The ceremony highlighted her lasting influence on generations of athletes across Iran’s sporting community nationwide.