Children among 27 killed as Israel strikes Gaza before release of Israeli-American captive

The Israeli army killed at least 27 Palestinians, including children, and injured several others in strikes across the war-torn Gaza on Monday ahead of the scheduled release of Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander.

A medical source said that 16 Palestinians were killed and others injured in airstrikes targeting a school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to an Anadolu reporter, fighter jets struck the Fatima Bint Asad School twice, resulting in the fatalities, including women and children.