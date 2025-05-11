1,400 pairs of shoes displayed to honor healthcare workers killed in Gaza

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 10, for a poignant memorial in which 1,400 pairs of white shoes were displayed in a public square to honor healthcare workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The event, organized by the Doctors for Gaza Foundation, brought together doctors, nurses, medical students and human rights activists from across the Netherlands and beyond, TRT World reported.

Participants commemorated the fallen healthcare workers by reading aloud their names, paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the ongoing Israeli assault.

