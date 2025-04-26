April 25: A historic global siege on U.S. embassies for Gaza

TEHRAN - On Friday, April 25, 2025, an unprecedented global day of action took place as thousands of activists and supporters gathered to surround U.S. embassies around the world, demonstrating powerful solidarity with Gaza.

This historic mobilization was initiated from Gaza, where the population has endured more than 18 months of unyielding assault characterized by organizers as a genocide executed with the support of U.S. weaponry and political endorsement that has severely impacted the community.

The “Global Day to Besiege U.S. Embassies” was aimed directly at the heart of international decision-making, targeting the United States as the principal enabler of the ongoing violence. Protesters demanded an immediate end to U.S. military and political support for Israel’s assault, accountability for war crimes, and a halt to arms shipments fueling the conflict.

Demonstrations took place across multiple continents, reflecting broad international solidarity with Gaza. In North America, major cities including Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Chicago, Montreal, and Ottawa witnessed large protests outside U.S. embassies and consulates.

Organized by groups such as the Palestinian Youth Movement, US Palestine Community Network, and other solidarity organizations, these gatherings called for an arms embargo and an end to the U.S.-backed genocide.

Europe also saw significant mobilizations, notably a large protest outside the U.S. embassy in London, where activists highlighted the complicity of Western powers in the Gaza crisis.

Latin America joined the global chorus with demonstrations in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, and Panama. Diverse groups, including indigenous organizations, teachers’ unions, and social rights networks, participated, staging protests in front of U.S. diplomatic missions throughout the region.

In the Middle East, Yemen held nationwide rallies in Sanaa’s main square, condemning U.S. aggression and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

As the world witnessed these widespread protests, the besieging of U.S. embassies symbolized a direct confrontation with the source of military and political support for the Gaza siege.

The global solidarity movement aims to keep international attention focused on the humanitarian catastrophe and to demand urgent policy changes to end the suffering of millions in Gaza.