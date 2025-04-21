Berlin protesters face deportation orders over Gaza solidarity

TEHRAN - Demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian people and against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza have erupted across cities worldwide, with protesters calling for an end to genocide, occupation, and international complicity.

Activists who began a hunger strike on March 31 in Marseille, southern France, under the slogan “Strike for Justice in Palestine,” have now brought their protest to Geneva, Switzerland, in an effort to raise international awareness and garner global support.

Pascal André, a French doctor, spoke to Anadolu Agency about the details of his hunger strike.

André, who has been working in Gaza since April last year, said: “We, along with many of our fellow citizens, launched a hunger strike on March 31 in Marseille. Since then, we have traveled to 12 cities across France to engage with the public. The international laws on this matter are clear, but they are not being respected.”

In Berlin, Germany, thousands also responded to calls from Gaza and filled the streets to show their strong opposition to the war in Gaza.

Berlin's Immigration Office has told three European Union citizens and one American they are to be deported from Germany this week over alleged actions at protests against Israel's war in Gaza. Their cases have not yet been heard in court.

The four demonstrators — two from Ireland, one from Poland and one from the United States — were served with orders last month, instructing them to leave Germany by April 21 or be deported. The Berlin Immigration Office says the deportation orders are connected to a protest at Berlin's Free University in October 2024.

Germany's push to deport protesters supporting Palestinians has drawn comparisons with the Trump administration's handling of student protesters in the U.S. There are concerns that by restricting the freedom of movement of the three EU citizens, these deportation orders may clash with EU law, which enshrines freedom of movement as a founding principle.

In the United Kingdom, large crowds also gathered in Manchester to condemn the "Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza." Protesters also demanded the release of detained anti-war activists across the country. In Glasgow, demonstrators chanted “End the silence and complicity,” urging the government and international community to take a firm stand against the Israeli assault on Gaza.

In Sweden, rallies in both Stockholm and Malmö saw thousands raising the Palestinian flag and demanding an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza. Participants emphasized the need for international action and accountability.

Similarly, a powerful demonstration was held in Utrecht, Netherlands, where people condemned the “ongoing genocide in Gaza.” In Rotterdam, a child holding a Palestinian flag stood in quiet defiance against supporters of the Israeli occupation. Likewise, in Lyon, France, demonstrators flooded the streets demanding an immediate halt to Israeli military operations.

Dublin also witnessed a major rally led by Irish healthcare workers expressing solidarity with Gazans. Protesters condemned Israel’s actions and called for a stronger international response.

In Brussels, the capital of Belgium, protesters carried banners reading “Stop Gaza,” urging the cessation of Israel’s military campaign. Meanwhile, in Oslo, Norway, activists held a solemn rally in memory of Palestinian children killed in Gaza.

North Africa also saw a significant turnout, as Tangier, a northern city in Morocco, witnessed a five-hour demonstration against the normalization of ties with Israel. Participants, including political and civil society activists, chanted against occupation and cooperation with the Israeli regime, demanding a ban on the passage of Israeli military and commercial ships through Moroccan waters.

In Asia, Japanese activists gathered in Tokyo, with slogans in support of Palestine echoing through the capital. Activist Furusawa Yusuke continued his individual protests and called for a boycott of multinational corporations such as McDonald’s, accusing them of supporting the ongoing genocide.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, university students assembled in front of the U.S. embassy, voicing support for Gaza and condemning Washington’s continued support of Israel.

Back in Turkey, a massive rally was held in Istanbul to denounce the Israeli attacks and express unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

The coordinated demonstrations reflect a growing global outcry as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens. Protesters across continents have demanded an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and accountability for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” perpetrated against Palestinians in Gaza.