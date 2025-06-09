Pro-Palestine convoy begins march toward Rafah, demanding total end to Gaza siege

An international solidarity march for Gaza set off for the Rafah border crossing on Sunday as part of a campaign to end Israel’s blockade on the enclave and demand a halt to the ongoing war, New Arab reported.

Thousands of participants from 32 countries are taking part in the campaign seeking to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid and show global support for Palestinians in Gaza, who are enduring what legal experts and rights groups have described as a genocide.

The convoys will gather in Cairo on Thursday before heading to the border city of Arish in northeastern Egypt.

From there, participants plan to march on foot to the Rafah crossing, where protest tents will be set up, according to organisers from the Global March to Gaza coalition. It is unclear whether Egyptian authorities, who remain highly suspicious of demonstrations, will permit the march to proceed.

The coalition includes representatives from most European, North and South American countries, as well as several Arab and Asian states, in a show of global mobilisation around the Palestinian cause.