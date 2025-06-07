Majority of British people support arms embargo on Israel

A majority of British people support a full arms embargo on Israel, according to a new poll commissioned by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Middle East Eye reported.

The poll, conducted by Opinium Research between 30 May and 2 June, found that 57 percent of people think the UK should impose a full arms embargo, with only 13 percent opposed.

The poll also found 53 percent of people think Israel should be expelled from the United Nations, while 50 percent said Israeli products in supermarkets should be boycotted.

Fifty-four percent backed sanctioning far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been a staunch supporter of Israel’s total blockade of the Gaza Strip that has left over 93 percent of the population suffering from acute food insecurity.

Increasing numbers of public figures in the UK are speaking out against Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed at least 54,607 Palestinians and wounded 125,341 since 7 October 2023.