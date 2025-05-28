UK and Irish writers pen open letter calling for Gaza ceasefire

Nearly 380 writers from the UK and Ireland have signed an open letter demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, labelling Israel’s actions in the enclave a “genocide”.

The letter, signed by high-profile writers including Zadie Smith, Ian McEwan and Jeanette Winterson, called on the world “to join us in ending our collective silence and inaction in the face of horror”.

The letter also called for the immediate distribution of food and medical aid in Gaza, as well as sanctions on Israel.

“This genocide implicates us all,” it concluded. “We bear witness to the crimes of genocide, and we refuse to approve them by our silence.”

The letter comes a day after 300 French-language writers, including Nobel Literature prize winners Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio and Annie Ernaux, put their names to a similar letter decrying Israel’s actions.

On Monday, more than 800 UK-based legal experts, including former senior judges, wrote to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for sanctions on Israel, and warning that “urgent and decisive action is required to avert the destruction of the Palestinian people of Gaza.”