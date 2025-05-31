Uruguay’s active participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions

MONTEVIDEO - Thursday, May 29, marked the United Nations International Day of UN Peacekeepers worldwide. This international occasion has been designated with two main objectives: first, to honor all personnel—men and women—who have served and lost their lives protecting others around the world; and second, to pay tribute to those currently serving in complex situations far from their homes, safeguarding the lives of others. On this occasion, we examine Uruguay’s role and position in UN Peacekeeping Operations (PKO).

The Eastern Republic of Uruguay is a small country in Latin America with a population of approximately 3.5 million and limited military strength. Over the past few decades, Uruguay has sought to actively participate in UN peacekeeping operations in various regions, including the Golan Heights in Syria, the Sinai Desert in Egypt, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Through these missions, Uruguay has not only trained, maintained, and enhanced the readiness of its military forces but also attracted international assistance to equip its army and bolster its international prestige and credibility.

Uruguayan political and military authorities believe that, given the current instability and tensions in the international arena—which have undermined the foundations of multilateralism and international law collectively established over nearly 80 years—Uruguay’s participation in maintaining international peace and security is of great importance. For them, peacekeeping missions represent a deeply rooted national policy for Uruguay as a UN member state, independent of changes in government in this Latin American country. They take pride in the professional quality of their deployed personnel in peacekeeping missions and their efforts to ensure that vulnerable populations in conflict zones feel secure and protected.

History and principles of Uruguay’s participation

Uruguay’s involvement in UN peacekeeping missions dates back to 1952, when it sent two peacekeeping observers to India and Pakistan. However, its broader deployment began in the 1990s. Uruguay is recognized as a reliable provider of troops and specialized personnel in peacekeeping operations and adheres to the fundamental principles of PKO, including consent of the parties, impartiality, and non-use of force except in cases of self-defense and mission protection. Uruguay prioritizes the deployment of trained personnel, including military, police, and civilian staff, and has structured its program around the following key tasks:

* Protection of civilians

* Ensuring security and stability: Creating a safe environment for peace processes

* Supporting political processes: Monitoring elections and facilitating dialogue

* Humanitarian aid: Distributing assistance and protecting convoys

* Demining: A significant capability Uruguay has demonstrated in multiple missions

* Engineering and logistical activities: Building and maintaining infrastructure and supporting other units

* Medical care: Deploying field hospitals and medical personnel

Uruguay’s presence in various peacekeeping missions

According to Uruguay’s Ministry of Defense, a total of 55,000 Uruguayan military personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force have participated in 23 international peacekeeping missions. Some of the most significant missions and countries where Uruguay has played a prominent role include:

* Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO): Uruguay has had a long and notable presence in MONUSCO—one of the largest and most complex UN peacekeeping forces. It has deployed infantry battalions, engineering units, aviation personnel, and medical staff there, contributing to civilian protection, supporting Congolese authorities, and carrying out critical missions. (Uruguay’s mission here remains active, though somewhat reduced.)

* Haiti (MINUSTAH & MINUJUSTH): Uruguay was a key contributor to the UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and the UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH). It deployed a significant number of military, police, and civilian personnel, playing a vital role in stabilizing the country after political crises and natural disasters. (Mission completed.)

* Cyprus (UNFICYP): Uruguay has maintained a continuous presence in UNFICYP since 1964, making it one of the longest-standing contributors to PKO in Cyprus. It deployed a military contingent to help maintain stability along the ceasefire line between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities. (Mission completed.)

* Middle East (UNTSO): Uruguay has effectively participated in the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), deploying military observers in the region. (Mission remains active.)

* Côte d'Ivoire (UNOCI): Uruguay contributed to peace and stability missions in Côte d'Ivoire under UNOCI. (Mission completed.)

* Egypt (UNEF II): Uruguay played a key role in the second UN Emergency Force (UNEF II) in the Sinai, monitoring the ceasefire between Egypt and Israel. (Mission active.)

* Angola (UNAVEM III & MONUA): Uruguay assisted UN missions during Angola’s civil war, playing a crucial role in peace processes and disarmament. (Mission completed.)

* Mozambique (ONUMOZ): Uruguay sent personnel to support peace agreements and implementation. (Mission completed.)

* Cambodia (UNTAC): Uruguay participated in one of the UN’s most complex and ambitious peacekeeping missions, overseeing Cambodia’s transition. (Mission completed.)

* Other countries: Uruguay has participated in smaller-scale or shorter-term UN missions, including in Nepal (UNMIN), South Sudan (UNMISS), Mali (MINUSMA), the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and others.

Current status of Uruguayan peacekeepers

* Currently, 1,015 Uruguayan soldiers are deployed across 8 conflict zones worldwide, with diverse missions. 93% are male, and the rest are female. Since its involvement in UN peacekeeping began, Uruguay has deployed around 55,000 soldiers, with 22 losing their lives in various incidents and conflicts.

* Uruguayan troops are actively engaged in three major UN peacekeeping missions:

1. Congo: A battalion of 750 soldiers is stationed there, primarily focused on civilian protection and humanitarian aid. Uruguay has maintained a military presence since 2001.

2. Golan Heights: Uruguay has 210 soldiers deployed along the borders of Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria. Its presence dates back to 2019. Despite regional tensions, Uruguayan personnel have not been targeted by rebel forces or the Assad regime.

3. Sinai Desert: Uruguay has 41 soldiers performing military engineering and transport duties. Its presence there began in 1982.

* Additionally, Uruguay has deployed military observers to five locations:

o 3 in the Central African Republic

o 1 in Lebanon

o 2 on the India-Pakistan border

o 6 in Colombia

o 2 in Sudan

In February 2024, following intense clashes with the M23 rebel group in Congo, one Uruguayan soldier was killed, and four others were wounded. Uruguayan President Jorge Orsi posthumously awarded the fallen soldier an honorary medal in recognition of his service. However, despite the end of their mission, some Uruguayan troops have yet to return home, putting pressure on the government and Ministry of Defense.

Uruguay’s leadership in gender-inclusive peacekeeping

Uruguay has been specially recognized by the UN for its participation in the Elsie Initiative, which focuses on increasing women’s roles in peacekeeping. Uruguay is also a pioneer in deploying female peacekeepers. Extensive research on Uruguayan women in peacekeeping reveals:

* The average age of female participants is 28.

* The ideal age range is the early 20s, when personnel are less likely to be in committed relationships.

* 40% of female peacekeepers experience homesickness, but 86% acquire new skills.

* 40% report no significant issues, while 20% divorced after deployment.

Montevideo meeting on peacekeeping

In December 2023, Uruguay hosted a UN Ministerial Pre-Meeting on Peacekeeping at the Higher Institute of Military Studies in Montevideo. Attended by over 60 UN member states and co-organized with Japan, the UK, Uruguay, and Canada, the meeting aimed to foster dialogue on adapting UN peacekeeping to new challenges.

The Montevideo meeting, along with the Jakarta meeting (hosted by Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and the US in February 2024) and the Islamabad meeting (hosted by Pakistan and South Korea in March 2024), served as preparatory sessions ahead of the 2025 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin. This summit will coincide with the UN’s 80th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of the Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping.