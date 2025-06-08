Gaza health workers say four killed by Israeli gunfire near aid center

At least four Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire as they were heading to an aid distribution center, health workers in Gaza have said.

It is the latest deadly incident to occur near aid distribution points in Gaza that have been set up by a new organization, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is backed by Israel and the U.S.

The latest incident occurred before dawn on Sunday, near an aid distribution site close to Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Palestinian paramedics said they had evacuated four people who were killed, as crowds gathered in the hope the aid center would open and they could get food.

One woman said her husband was shot in the head as he was waiting to collect food for their family.