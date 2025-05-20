France says 'determined' to recognize Palestinian state

France is "determined" to recognize a Palestinian state, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, condemning Israel for the "indefensible" situation in Gaza created by its military campaign and humanitarian blockade, Al Monitor reported.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also reaffirmed that Paris backed a Netherlands-led initiative for a review of the cooperation agreement between the European Union and Israel, which could affect political and economic ties.

President Emmanuel Macron has left open the possibility that France could become the latest European nation to recognize a Palestinian state at a UN conference in June.

"We cannot leave the children of Gaza a legacy of violence and hatred. So all this must stop, and that's why we are determined to recognize a Palestinian state," Barrot told France Inter radio.

"And I am actively working towards this, because we want to contribute to a political solution in the interest of the Palestinians but also for the security of Israel," he added.