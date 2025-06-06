France opens 'complicity in genocide' probes over blocked Gaza aid

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened probes into "complicity in genocide" and "incitement to genocide" after French-Israelis allegedly blocked aid intended for Gaza last year, Middle East Eye reported.

The two investigations, opened after legal complaints, were also to look into possible "complicity in crimes against humanity" between January and May 2024, the anti-terror prosecutor's office said on Friday.

They are the first known investigations in France to be looking into alleged violations of international law in Gaza, sources with knowledge of the cases told AFP.

In a separate case made public on the same day, the grandmother of two children with French nationality who were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza has filed a legal complaint in Paris, accusing Israel of "genocide" and "murder", her lawyer said.

The French judiciary has jurisdiction when French citizens are involved in such cases.

The probes were opened after two separate legal complaints.

In the first, the Jewish French Union for Peace and a French-Palestinian victim filed a complaint in November targeting alleged French members of hardline pro-Israel groups "Israel is forever" and "Tzav-9".

It accused them of "physically" preventing the passage of trucks at border checkpoints controlled by the Israeli army.