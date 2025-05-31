Israel Katz mocks France and Europe at large

TEHRAN - Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel will build a “Jewish Israeli state” in the occupied West Bank. He made the declaration a day after the occupation regime announced the creation of 22 new settlements in the Palestinian territory.

“This is a decisive response to the terrorist organizations that are trying to harm and weaken our hold on this land -- and it is also a clear message to (French President Emmanuel) Macron and his associates: they will recognize a Palestinian state on paper -- but we will build the Jewish Israeli state here on the ground,” Katz was quoted as saying Friday in a statement from his office.

This statement by Katz clearly shows that Israel, facing an impotent world and international bodies, has no intention to allow a Palestinian state and that it wants the entire Palestine.

Katz also ridicules France and some other European countries that have said they will recognize a Palestinian state, saying this recognition will only be on “paper”.

For long years, the West, particularly the U.S., has been enabling Israel in its illegal acts against the Palestinians. Even in its current war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, the Western European countries, including France, have been providing arms to Israel in its genocidal campaigns against the Palestinians in Gaza. Though in comparison, France has provided less weapons than Germany and Italy, it is still at fault for emboldening Israel and is partly complicit in the war crimes against the Gazans.

If it had not been for unwavering Western support for Israel and the impotent world and international bodies at large, Israel would not have been able to go to such an extreme against the Palestinians and openly announce that it will establish the “Jewish state” on what is left of Palestine.

Just saying that building houses on the Palestinian lands in the West Bank is illegal under “international law” doesn’t solve anything.

For Israel, international law is comical. They have become so arrogant and emboldened, thanks to the West’s decades-long unwavering and relentless diplomatic and military support, that they even ridicule France and other European allies.

The West was naive to understand that Israel would one day turn against them. The spoiled child that they brought up is now turning into a bone in their throat and humiliating them.

So far, it was mocking international law, but now it is ridiculing its naive backers.