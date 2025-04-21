Israel cancels visas for 27 French left-wing lawmakers ahead of visit

The Israeli regime canceled visas for 27 French left-wing lawmakers and local officials two days before they were to start a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday.

The action came only days after Israel stopped two British members of parliament from the governing Labour Party from entering the country.

It also came amidst diplomatic tensions after President Emmanuel Macron said France would soon recognize a Palestinian state. Macron has, in turn, sought to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over conditions in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel's interior ministry said visas for the 27 had been canceled under a law that allows authorities to ban people who could act against Israel.