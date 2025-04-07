We stand against forcible transfer from Gaza: Macron

France “condemns the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza and violations of the ceasefire” and calls for resumption of ceasefire negotiations without delay, Macron said on Monday.

“We stand against the forcible transfer of any people out of their land, including Gaza, as well as the annexation of the Gaza Strip or the West Bank,” the French president said at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, Al Jazeera reported.



“[Such moves are] an utter violation of international law and constitute a direct threat to the entire security of the region – including Israel.”



Macron said France supports a plan proposed by Arab countries on March 4 for the reconstruction of Gaza.