China urges Israel to halt “dangerous actions” as Netanyahu weighs full Gaza takeover

China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, spoke at an open meeting of the Security Council on the Palestine-Israel issue on Tuesday, calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the implementation of the two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Geng noted that the conflict in Gaza has dragged on for nearly two years, causing unprecedented deaths and destruction, Global Times reported.

The ceasefire agreement reached in January offered hope for a lasting truce in Gaza and the release of all hostages. Unfortunately, that ceasefire was broken, hostages remain in captivity, and the suffering continues, said Geng.

Geng called for an immediate and durable ceasefire. Over 61,000 civilians in Gaza have lost their lives due to Israeli military operations, with more innocent lives lost each day. The brutal reality has proven that military means cannot resolve the conflict—only a ceasefire can save lives and bring hostages home.

Geng expressed grave concern over recent media reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to escalate Israel’s military offensive and fully occupy Gaza. He urged Israel to immediately halt such dangerous actions, called on all parties to agree to a binding and sustainable ceasefire, and appealed to countries with significant influence to act responsibly and help bring an end to the hostilities.

"We also call for urgent efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis," said Geng. Two million innocent civilians in Gaza should not be made victims of war, nor should they continue to suffer from man-made disasters. Under the current extreme blockade, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly, with famine looming. Restricting the flow of aid only intensifies collective punishment and further endangers the lives of both civilians and hostages.

Geng said that Israel must abide by international law, particularly international humanitarian law, fully restore access for humanitarian supplies, and support relief efforts by the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations.



