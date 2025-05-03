Israel has desperately resorted to war of starvation against Gaza

TEHRAN - Failing to defeat the Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, Israel has resorted to starving Palestinians to an unprecedented level to make the combatants feel pity for the people and stop resisting.

Israel was claiming that it had broken the back of the fighters in Gaza. But when they appeared in military uniforms before the cameras during an exchange of prisoners, Netanyahu and his team of butchers realized that dropping millions of tons of bombs on Gaza had been militarily a total failure.

These fighters who are aligned to different political groups have one thing in common: Making those who have imprisoned the Gazans and stolen their lands pay the costs and feel humiliated.

Starving 2.4 million residents is one of the dirtiest wars that Israel has launched against the Palestinians, but this war of starvation has brought extreme shame to Israel. Even if fighters stop resisting now, they are the winners, as seeing the scenes of famine is heartrending.