Iran, Saudi Arabia entering strategic rapprochement, says Iranian envoy

TEHRAN – Iran and Saudi Arabia are deepening their diplomatic and strategic engagement, addressing shared regional challenges, according to Iranian Ambassador to Riyadh Alireza Enayati.

Speaking to IRNA in an interview published on Saturday, Enayati said regional security is evolving: “Even Saudi officials have declared they are moving away from geopolitics-centered security and are shifting toward development-centered security. The foundation of security in the region is undergoing transformation.”

The ambassador highlighted that over the past two years, the two nations have moved beyond prior stagnation, holding continuous consultations on political and international issues, particularly regarding Palestine. These efforts have facilitated multiple Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meetings and ongoing coordination to defend Palestinian rights, reflecting a rare convergence of interests in the wake of Israel’s October 2023 attacks on Gaza.

High-level visits have further cemented ties. The late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other senior officials met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in discussions covering bilateral, regional, and international concerns. Defense cooperation has also advanced, with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman meeting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and maintaining regular contacts with Iran’s Armed Forces leadership.

“Economic and trade ties, while slower to develop, are seeing progress. Iran and Saudi Arabia have signed preliminary agreements on investment, taxation, and transport, and trade delegations have begun active engagement. Cultural and educational exchanges are also increasing, including scholarships for Iranian students in Saudi Arabia.”

Enayati stressed that the new relationship is strategic: “Saudi Arabia views ties with Iran as necessary for regional peace, stability, and security.” He also pointed to potential cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy and a WMD-free Middle East, noting that dialogue remains in early stages.

“This region faces multiple challenges, but with dialogue and collaboration, Iran and Saudi Arabia can help foster stability, security, and mutual benefit for the wider region,” Enayati concluded.