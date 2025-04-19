Iran-Saudi ties key to regional stability: Tehran’s envoy to Riyadh

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ali Enayati, has described the recent visit of Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to Tehran as a key milestone in deepening regional cooperation and advancing Iran-Saudi relations.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Enayati said the region is in urgent need of greater solidarity and collaboration among its countries—particularly between Tehran and Riyadh. “Security and stability in the region can only be achieved through joint efforts by all regional nations. It’s time they come together and shape their future with their own hands,” he said.

The ambassador hailed the Saudi minister’s trip as a sign of the swift progress in bilateral ties since relations resumed less than two years ago. Prince Khalid’s meetings with top Iranian officials, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, focused on expanding cooperation and discussing pressing regional developments.

According to Enayati, the talks addressed shared regional concerns, the future of the Islamic world, and support for Palestine—alongside a commitment to boosting ties in line with prior agreements.

He emphasized that both nations possess vast untapped potential that can be activated through sustained dialogue. “Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the strategic importance of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and their continuation is in everyone’s interest,” Enayati noted.

He described the visit as a clear signal of both countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and building a more stable, cooperative regional order.

Prince Khalid bin Salman traveled to Tehran on April 17, 2025, leading a high-ranking military delegation at the invitation of General Bagheri.