TEHRAN — The visit of Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, to Iran has been hailed as a pivotal step toward deepening bilateral ties, with Iranian officials emphasizing the strategic importance of cooperation between the two regional powers.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a senior member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, underscored the significance of the trip, noting that Prince Khalid’s role as deputy crown prince and third-highest-ranking Saudi official reflected Riyadh’s commitment to resetting relations.

“The presence of Saudi Arabia’s defense minister in Tehran, carrying a message from King Salman to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, demonstrates a clear resolve to open a new page,” Boroujerdi told an Iranian news agency on Saturday.

During his visit, Prince Khalid met with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

Boroujerdi highlighted these interactions as evidence of Saudi Arabia’s “special mission” to strengthen ties, aligning with Iran’s longstanding policy of fostering goodwill with neighboring states.

“The Persian Gulf belongs to all coastal nations, and enhanced Iran-Saudi cooperation can catalyze transformative regional developments,” Boroujerdi added, expressing optimism that “shared ideals” would translate into tangible progress.

In his meeting with Prince Khalid, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the mutual benefits of closer ties.

“We believe relations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia will benefit both nations, as they can complement each other’s strengths,” the Leader stated, according to a transcript published by his office.

He also highlighted Iran’s readiness to assist Saudi Arabia in areas of mutual interest, urging regional solidarity over reliance on external powers: “Cooperation among brotherly nations is far preferable to dependence on outsiders.”

The leader also acknowledged challenges posed by “hostile forces” opposed to improved Iran-Saudi relations but reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to overcome such obstacles.

A social media post by Seyyed Mehrdad Seyyed-Mehdi, public relations director of the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, echoed this sentiment.

He noted that Prince Khalid explicitly identified “expanding ties with Iran” as his priority, while criticizing “certain actors, including the Zionist regime,” for opposing Islamic unity.

Analysts suggest the visit reflects shifting regional dynamics, with both nations seeking to de-escalate tensions amid shared economic and security challenges.

The Saudi Defense Minister’s Tehran trip follows a landmark China-brokered détente in March 2023, restoring diplomatic ties after years of strained relations.

This rapprochement reflects Iran’s principled diplomacy, prioritizing regional solidarity over division.

Both nations have since taken reciprocal steps—reopening embassies, resuming flights, and fostering dialogue—to rebuild trust.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s emphasis on “brotherly collaboration over foreign dependence” underscores Tehran’s vision for a multipolar West Asia.