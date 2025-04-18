Iran, Saudi Arabia could serve as model for regional cooperation: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the potential of Iran and Saudi Arabia to serve as a model for regional cooperation during a meeting with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Thursday evening in Tehran.

The meeting, which took place shortly after the Saudi minister’s arrival, was aimed at discussing regional developments and enhancing bilateral relations.

In his address, Pezeshkian underscored the shared religious, cultural, and historical ties between Islamic countries and highlighted the need for greater unity among them. “We consider you our brothers, and since the beginning of this administration, we have worked to strengthen ties between Islamic nations,” he stated. He went on to explain that a united Islamic world could work towards ending the human tragedies, such as those occurring in Gaza, by confronting external forces like the Zionist regime.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran is fully committed to expanding its relations with Saudi Arabia across all sectors and extending this cooperation to other Islamic nations. He particularly welcomed the idea of establishing joint working groups in political, economic, and security matters. “Iran and Saudi Arabia, relying on their shared capabilities and without external interference, can solve many regional issues,” Pezeshkian stated, hoping that the recent goodwill between the two countries would strengthen the Islamic world’s unity and prevent foreign powers from sowing discord.

The president also expressed Iran's readiness to welcome Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Tehran. Prince Khalid bin Salman, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the visit, conveying greetings from his father and brother to Pezeshkian. He also emphasized that the two nations’ shared positions on key regional issues, including Gaza and Palestine, demonstrated the strength of their cooperation.

“Iran and Saudi Arabia are two main pillars of the region, and strong relations between the two can serve as an effective model for convergence in the Islamic world,” the Saudi defense minister said, referring to the China-mediated Beijing Agreement signed in March 2023 to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prince Khalid also stressed the importance of continuing bilateral talks, and, on behalf of the Saudi leadership, invited President Pezeshkian to visit Saudi Arabia to further enhance bilateral ties.

Iran-Saudi cooperation on regional security discussed by national security chief

In a separate meeting on Thursday, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security.

Ahmadian emphasized that Iran and Saudi Arabia could play a crucial role in ensuring security and progress in the sensitive region. “Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important and influential countries, and through strategic cooperation, we can ensure security and advancement in this vital region,” he said.

Ahmadian also stressed the importance of boosting economic relations between the two countries to strengthen other aspects of their partnership. He called the Saudi defense minister’s visit an essential step toward enhancing cooperation and expressed readiness to expand ties in areas such as joint investment.

The two officials also addressed the continued Israeli aggression in Gaza and its broader implications for regional stability. Ahmadian reaffirmed Iran’s condemnation of Israel's actions and emphasized that unity among Islamic countries was essential in confronting the regime’s destabilizing activities in the region.

Iran, Saudi military chiefs discuss enhanced cooperation

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also met with Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri during his visit.

The two discussed furthering military cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, particularly in the areas of defense and regional security. Major General Bagheri expressed Iran’s readiness to strengthen defense ties with Saudi Arabia, highlighting the importance of regional solutions to regional problems.

He also reiterated Iran’s long-standing policy that regional security should be managed by regional countries, and the collaboration between Iran and Saudi Arabia could contribute to a more stable and peaceful Middle East. Bagheri emphasized that the recent improvements in military relations, including joint participation in maritime security exercises, would help deter any external interference in the region.

Prince Khalid bin Salman praised Iran’s hospitality and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. “The relations between our two countries are of immense importance for the security of both nations and the wider region,” he stated. He also invited Major General Bagheri to visit Saudi Arabia in the near future to continue discussions on strengthening defense cooperation.