President Pezeshkian calls for Muslim unity in Eid al-Adha message

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended heartfelt congratulations to Muslim leaders across the globe on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s holiest festivals marking the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

In his Thursday message, President Pezeshkian described Eid al-Adha as the sincerest expression of worship and submission to the Almighty. He honored the legacy of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), who was prepared to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command, only to be granted a divine reprieve through the substitution of a ram.

Muslims across the world mark the occasion by sacrificing livestock and distributing meat among the needy, as the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia draws to a close. Pezeshkian expressed hope that the blessings of this sacred occasion would foster deeper solidarity and renewed pride across the Islamic world.

President Pezeshkian also held phone calls with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In each conversation, Pezeshkian extended congratulations on the arrival of Eid al-Adha and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and each of the three countries.

Tehran, Riyadh voice readiness to expand cooperations

In a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President Pezeshkian extended Eid greetings and expressed appreciation for the Saudi Arabia’s efforts in organizing the Hajj and facilitating the participation of pilgrims, including Iranians.

The Iranian president reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to building friendly, fraternal relations with all Muslim countries—especially Saudi Arabia—based on religious principles and good neighborliness. He underlined Iran’s determination to promote peace, security, and development across the Islamic world.

He also conveyed greetings to King Salman and thanked Saudi Arabia again for its management of the Hajj season.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed gratitude for the Eid greetings and wished the same for the Iranian people. He agreed with Pezeshkian’s emphasis on unity and described the recent positive steps in bilateral relations as significant. The Crown Prince stressed that not only Iran and Saudi Arabia but all Islamic nations would benefit from these developments and voiced Riyadh’s readiness to expand cooperation with Tehran.

Iran ready to expand ties with Egypt on all levels: Pezeshkian

In a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, both leaders exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings and highlighted the importance of unity in the Islamic world.

President Pezeshkian described the Hajj pilgrimage as an extraordinary symbol of Muslim unity and called for leveraging its spiritual and social potential to serve the common interests of Islamic nations. He expressed hope that Eid would bring enhanced security, prosperity, and health—particularly for the peoples of Iran and Egypt.

He also called for experience-sharing, mutual cooperation, and synergy among Islamic nations to create a global model of fraternity and constructive engagement. Stressing the urgency of confronting the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, Pezeshkian urged Islamic countries to translate the values of Hajj into concrete support for Palestine.

President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s readiness to expand ties with Egypt at all levels and expressed hope for a constructive bilateral meeting with President el-Sisi in Tehran.

President el-Sisi congratulated Iran on Eid and reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to strengthening brotherly relations with all Islamic nations, including Iran. He described Eid al-Adha as a symbol of unity and expressed hope that it would inspire Islamic countries to take effective steps toward peace, solidarity, and resistance to oppression. He also reaffirmed Egypt’s interest in deepening bilateral ties with Iran.

Iran, Qatar take unified stance against Israel’s genocidal acts in Gaza

Pezeshkian and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have underscored unity among Muslim countries to stop Israel’s campaign of genocide in Gaza.

In a phone conversation with Sheikh Tamim on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday, Pezeshkian put a premium on strengthening political and diplomatic cooperation among Muslim countries.

“It is hoped that in the light of empathy and unity among Muslim countries, and by relying on political and wise solutions, we can exert the necessary pressure on the Zionist regime to stop the repeated crimes and injustice against the oppressed people of Gaza, and pave the way for the return of peace and stability to this region,” Pezeshkian said.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim called for unity among Muslim countries to stop the Zionist regime’s genocide against Gazans.

Bilateral ties with Iran are ‘excellent and expanding: Sultan of Oman

In a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, President Pezeshkian received warm Eid greetings on behalf of the Omani government and people. Sultan Haitham prayed for prosperity, blessings, and well-being for the nations of Iran and Oman, as well as the broader Islamic Ummah.

The Omani leader expressed satisfaction with his recent talks with Pezeshkian in Muscat, describing bilateral ties as “excellent and expanding,” and stressed the importance of continuing consultations. He expressed hope that a high-level visit would soon take place in Tehran.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Sultan for his sincere greetings and warm hospitality during the recent trip to Muscat. He expressed hope that the constructive agreements reached during the visit would soon be implemented, especially in political, economic, and technological fields. He also extended a formal invitation for Sultan Haitham to visit Tehran, saying, “We look forward to welcoming you in Tehran.”