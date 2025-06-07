Shared will for peace and prosperity guides Iran, Kazakhstan ties: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iran and Kazakhstan have reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties across political, economic, and cultural sectors, with both nations calling for enhanced cooperation grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and regional stability.

In a meeting held in Tehran on Saturday morning, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu. The discussions were marked by a warm spirit of solidarity, with both sides expressing a clear desire to open a new chapter in their long-standing relations.

President Pezeshkian, extending his heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, described the festival and the annual Hajj pilgrimage as powerful symbols of unity within the Islamic world. He stressed that these sacred occasions serve as a reminder of submission to the divine will and the importance of setting aside personal interests for the greater good.

“The result of this great religious congregation must be a renewed collective determination to deepen friendship and solidarity among Muslim nations,” Pezeshkian said, “and to join hands in elevating the dignity of Islam and the Islamic Ummah.”

He emphasized the Islamic Republic’s view of Muslim nations as brothers, reiterating Iran’s openness to sharing its knowledge, experience, and resources with fellow Islamic countries. “Our readiness to engage with Kazakhstan—and all Muslim nations—is rooted in the spiritual teachings of Islam,” he added. “Together, we can pave the way toward sustainable development, prosperity, and a more equitable global order.”

Highlighting the cultural and historical ties between Iran and Kazakhstan, Pezeshkian stated that both nations share not only a geographic neighborhood but also a common outlook on peace, progress, and regional cooperation. “We are fully prepared to expand our relationship with Kazakhstan in every field,” he asserted. “The future of our bilateral relations hinges on a joint will to build a world based on peace, security, and shared prosperity.”

The Iranian president also emphasized the vital role foreign ministers play in shaping international relations, calling on diplomatic leaders to act as facilitators in unlocking opportunities between governments. “Foreign ministers hold the key to state-to-state engagement,” he told Nurtleu. “Turn the key, unlock the doors, and open a path to comprehensive cooperation.”

‘Iran’s nuclear activities have always been transparent’

Turning to international affairs, President Pezeshkian addressed the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the United States, rejecting Western accusations concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

“We have clearly and repeatedly stated—both in words and in action—that Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons or any form of weapons of mass destruction,” he said, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed the transparency of Iran’s nuclear activities multiple times.

Kazakhstan hails Iran as key regional partner

In response, Deputy Prime Minister Nurtleu praised the opportunity to meet with Iranian leadership and conveyed greetings from Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He congratulated the Iranian government and people on Eid al-Adha and reaffirmed his country's firm commitment to expanding ties with Iran.

“We consider Iran a nation of deep cultural and historical significance,” Nurtleu stated. “We fully support your legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and we have great confidence that your government’s reform efforts will bear fruit in advancing the well-being of the Iranian people.”

Nurtleu also handed over a formal written message from President Tokayev to President Pezeshkian, expressing hope that it would mark the beginning of a new era in bilateral cooperation. He noted that Kazakhstan is keen to work with Iran in diverse sectors and sees the current momentum as an opportunity to lay the foundation for broader strategic collaboration.

In the lead-up to Eid al-Adha, President Pezeshkian and President Tokayev held a telephone conversation on Thursday, exchanging holiday greetings and reaffirming the brotherly ties between their nations.

Foreign ministers ink new cooperation agreement

As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral engagement, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran. The two ministers signed a new memorandum of understanding to strengthen institutional cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

The agreement, signed at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday, covers expanded collaboration in areas ranging from diplomacy and trade to cultural exchange and regional stability. It is expected to create new frameworks for mutual consultation and coordination in multilateral forums.