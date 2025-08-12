Uruguay condemns Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City

Uruguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement strongly condemning the Israeli cabinet’s decision to occupy Gaza City, calling the move a “serious breach of international law” and warning it could deepen the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said the decision undermines efforts to reach a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict, and reaffirmed Uruguay’s commitment to international peace and security. It voiced support for the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Issue and Implementation of the Two-State Solution, presented by 19 countries at a high-level international conference held on July 28–29.

According to the statement, the declaration provides a “comprehensive, practical roadmap” to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, addressing political, security, humanitarian, economic, and legal aspects of the conflict. It also highlights the willingness of signatory nations to recognize the State of Palestine.

Uruguay emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and regional integration as essential components of a two-state solution. The government also called for the creation of a robust post-conflict framework for Gaza, including concrete plans for reconstruction and long-term stability.