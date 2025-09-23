Uruguay's Foreign Ministry stresses multilateralism in Peace Day message

In an assessment of global security challenges, Uruguay's Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked the International Day of Peace by reaffirming its commitment to peaceful societies while highlighting unprecedented levels of global conflict and military spending that "threaten the very essence of humanity."

The September 19 statement released by the ministry acknowledges that the world finds itself today in "a situation of growing uncertainty and greater conflict."

It cites alarming new data showing that global military expenditure has experienced its largest annual increase since the end of the Cold War, while the number of interstate conflicts has reached its highest level since the end of the Second World War.

The ministry emphasized that strengthening and supporting multilateral spaces represents a fundamental element for maintaining international peace and security, stating this approach "has been a constant for our country."

Montevideo says its foreign policy prioritizes collaboration with international peace efforts at multiple levels, framing multilateral engagement as essential rather than optional.

Beyond diplomatic statements, Uruguay points to its tangible contributions to global security, including 35 years of uninterrupted participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

The ministry highlighted Montevideo's "constant contributions to the construction of dialogue spaces at the regional level" as a key component of its peace-building efforts. It said this work is now being supplemented by a new policy specifically focused on "building capabilities around conflict mediation and preventive diplomacy," representing a strategic investment in addressing conflicts before they escalate into violence.

On this International Day of Peace, Uruguay said it has "redoubled its commitment to the promotion of both international peace and security, as well as just, peaceful, and inclusive societies."

The ministry's statement concludes by positioning Uruguay's comprehensive approach—combining peacekeeping, dialogue facilitation, and mediation capacity-building—as an integral component of its foreign policy that will continue despite challenging global trends.