Uruguay urges de-escalation amid growing Iran-Israel war

TEHRAN - Uruguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern over the escalating military tensions between Iran and Israel, warning that the worsening situation would further destabilize an already fragile Middle East.

In an official statement published on its portal, the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry stated: “Uruguay continues to follow with great concern the dangerous escalation of military tensions between Israel and Iran, which poses a threat to the worsening of the regional situation in the Middle East, an area already marked by high sensitivity.”

The statement emphasized Uruguay’s commitment to peace, international law, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. “As a country that promotes peace, respect for international law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, Uruguay calls on all parties to exercise restraint, avoid actions that may further destabilize the region, and reestablish diplomatic channels,” it added.