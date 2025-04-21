Tehran reaffirms sanctions removal as ‘unwavering priority’ in indirect nuclear talks with US

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei underscored Tehran’s unwavering demand for the complete removal of “illegal and oppressive” sanctions as the cornerstone of indirect nuclear talks with Washington.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei emphasized that Iran’s economic normalization and guarantees against renewed U.S. violations remain critical to sustaining diplomatic progress.

“Our principal demand in any negotiation is the lifting of unlawful and unjust sanctions against Iran,” Baqaei declared, dismissing Washington’s “selective adherence” to international law.

He stressed that sanctions removal must be “tangible and effective” to allow Iran to resume routine economic, trade, and banking activities.

“Past experiences have taught us that empty promises are insufficient. We need irreversible measures,” he added, alluding to the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for West Asia affairs, Steve Witkoff, conducted two rounds of indirect talks addressing Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions this month.

The discussions took place in two international hubs—with the first round held in Muscat and the second in Rome on Saturday—all under the facilitation of Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

After the second round, Araghchi noted that Tehran and Washington had achieved a “better understanding” regarding several key principles and objectives. He, however, said Iran is not bringing its hopes up and remains cautious.

Building on this progress, both sides agreed to launch expert-level technical discussions in Oman starting April 23.

A follow-up, third round of high-level negotiations is set to commence in Oman on April 26 to review the expert meetings’ outcomes and assess the movement toward a potential agreement.

Additionally, in his press conference, Baqaei dismissed speculation about venue changes of the talks, noting that Oman’s “professional and pivotal role” as host had been instrumental.

“At Oman’s suggestion, the second round was moved to Rome with tripartite agreement, and out of respect we hold for Oman, we did not oppose this proposal," he stated, adding that Iran appreciates Italy’s cooperation.

The spokesperson rejected “media sensationalism” about negotiation specifics, particularly a New York Times claim alleging Iranian offers to involve third countries in its nuclear program.

“We do not confirm these claims. Media speculation undermines diplomatic seriousness,” he asserted.

‘Europe must decide: facilitator or obstructionist?’

Addressing European powers, Baqaei urged the E3 (UK, France, Germany) to “revive their role” as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signatories rather than echoing U.S. pressure tactics.

“References to the ‘snapback mechanism’ are unconstructive. Europe must decide: facilitator or obstructionist?” he said.

Iran has maintained dialogue with Russia, China, and the E3 throughout negotiations, reflecting its commitment to multilateralism. However, Baqaei emphasized that Iran has kept European countries “informed” of its negotiations and expressed hope that they would acknowledge Tehran’s “sincere intentions” and “aid the ongoing processes.”

Grossi urged to steer clear of ‘politically motivated narratives’

The Iranian diplomat criticized International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief Rafael Grossi’s “unconstructive” recent report on Iran’s nuclear program, urging the agency to avoid “politically motivated narratives.”

“The IAEA must adhere to its technical mandate, not serve U.S.-led pressure campaigns,” he stated, noting that Iran’s voluntary transparency measures exceed legal obligations.

Regional diplomacy advances: Saudi visit ‘pre-planned,’ Pakistan ties strengthened

Baqaei clarified that Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman’s recent visit to Tehran was “pre-planned” and unrelated to U.S. talks, describing it as a fruit of Iran’s “neighborhood policy.”

“This dialogue underscores regional actors’ ability to secure stability without external interference,” he said, highlighting accelerating détente with Persian Gulf Arab states.

The spokesperson asserted that "regional countries must be able to move toward stability and safeguard security in the Persian Gulf and beyond by relying on their own capabilities and fostering mutual trust."

He also noted that discussions naturally arise in any interaction during this period, adding that Iran had taken the initiative to engage with neighboring and regional states, explaining the negotiation process to them.

During his visit, Prince Khalid met with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as well as President Masoud Pezeshkian and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

In his meeting with Prince Khalid, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the mutual benefits of closer ties.

“We believe relations between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia will benefit both nations, as they can complement each other’s strengths,” the Leader stated, according to a transcript published by his office.

On Pakistan, Baqaei described bilateral relations as “enduring and strategic,” noting joint efforts to combat terrorism along shared borders. “Liaison officers are now stationed to enhance security coordination,” he revealed, downplaying recent border incidents as “isolated challenges requiring mutual trust.”

Kuwait urged to negotiate Arash field; Israel’s ‘expansionist occupation’ of Syria condemned

Responding to Kuwaiti claims over the Arash gas field, Baqaei reiterated that “repeating baseless claims via media does not create legal rights.”

He invited Kuwait to “accept Iran’s longstanding offer for technical talks,” urging a shift from confrontation to “friendship and shared benefits.”

On Syria, Baqaei condemned the Israeli regime’s “expansionist occupation” of the Golan Heights and parts of southern Syria, equating it to “a flagrant violation of international law.”

“The Security Council’s silence enables Zionist regime crimes. Regional states must unite to end this aggression,” he said, reaffirming Iran’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity.