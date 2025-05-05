Iran reaffirms unchanging stance as US talks delayed at Oman’s suggestion

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei stated Monday that the decision to postpone indirect nuclear negotiations with the U.S. followed a proposal by Oman, the mediating party, and was agreed upon by all three sides.

"We have heard many claims," Baqaei said during his weekly press briefing, adding that "warmongering factions and anti-diplomacy forces within and outside the U.S., centered on the Zionist regime, have made extraordinary efforts in recent weeks to disrupt the talks."

Baqaei emphasized that Tehran prioritizes the "official stance" of the American negotiating delegation, urging Washington to "demonstrate internal cohesion" and adopt "reasonable, logical, and realistic positions."

The spokesman reiterated Iran’s "unchanging position over the past 20 years," stressing its commitment to a peaceful nuclear program.

He affirmed Tehran’s readiness for "confidence-building measures" to address concerns raised by other parties, while dismissing objections as "unfounded pretexts." Baqaei concluded, "This stance has been non-negotiable."