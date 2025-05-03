Tehran condemns US war crimes in Yemen, warns about West Asia’s ‘deteriorating security’

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei issued a scathing condemnation of the United States’ recent military strikes across Yemen, describing the attacks as “war crimes” and a “flagrant breach of international law.”

In an official statement on Friday, Baqaei denounced the strikes as “a blatant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and noted that Washington has “systematically flouted the principles of the United Nations Charter.”

In recent days, U.S. assaults have targeted residential areas and essential infrastructure across Yemen’s provinces of Sana’a, Saada, and Al-Jawf. Adding to this pattern of aggression, as part of a broader campaign, U.S. forces have executed roughly 800 strikes in Yemen since mid-March, killing hundreds of civilians.

On Monday, one airstrike hit a detention center in Sa’ada—housing African migrants—killing nearly 70 inmates and injuring over 50.

Furthermore, the U.S. military attacked a quarry located northwest of Sana'a, reportedly relying on inaccurate amateur open-source intelligence (OSINT) sourced from social media.

The operation killed eight civilians, among them women and children, and demolished three civilian homes.

Further elaborating on his statement, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson asserted that the deliberate targeting of civilian zones and vital infrastructure “constitutes both war crimes and crimes against humanity,” urging the international community to hold the U.S. accountable.

Baqaei further criticized the United Nations and its Security Council for their “inaction in the face of the U.S.’s lawless aggression and the massacre of innocent civilians.”

He warned that continued U.S. military intervention in Yemen, coupled with the “ongoing genocide in Gaza and the West Bank” and the “Zionist regime’s terrorist acts against Lebanon,” is fueling heightened instability across West Asia.

The spokesman called on regional nations to unite against “warmongering and lawlessness” perpetrated by the U.S. and the Israeli regime, stressing that “all countries in the region share a collective responsibility to confront these destabilizing forces.”

He reiterated Tehran’s stance that Western and Israeli actions are directly undermining peace efforts and exacerbating humanitarian crises in conflict zones.

The statement concluded with a demand for an immediate halt to U.S. military operations in Yemen. It urged international bodies to “fulfill their legal and moral obligations” by addressing Washington’s alleged violations.