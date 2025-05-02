Yemen attacks vital Israeli airbase

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces target a strategic Israeli military airbase with a hypersonic missile in northern Israeli territories.

The Yemeni Armed Forces launched a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile at the Ramat David Airbase near Haifa, confirming that the missile successfully struck its target after Israeli interception systems failed to stop it.

In a statement, Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed the use of the Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile in the operation, emphasizing that it reached its target, highlighting the failure of the enemy’s interception systems.

The missile reportedly also evaded American interceptor systems deployed by the United States in the region to defend the Israeli regime from Yemeni missile and drone strikes.

Saree stressed that the operation was conducted in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and their resistance fighters, emphasizing Yemen’s staunch opposition to the genocide carried out by the American-backed Israeli occupation regime against the people of the Gaza Strip.

He reiterated the Yemeni Armed Forces’ support for the Palestinian resistance forces, commending their ongoing heroic operations against the occupation regime despite blockade, massacres, and suffering of civilians.

Saree further affirmed that Yemen’s military support front will continue until the genocide ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

This operation marks the second time in as many weeks that Yemen has targeted Israeli military bases near the northern city of Haifa.

The Ramat David Airbase, operated by the Israeli Air Force southeast of Haifa, is considered one of the regime’s most important and strategic military installations.

Primarily serving as a base for advanced fighter jets, it houses multiple squadrons of F-16 warplanes and includes facilities such as long runways and fortified aircraft shelters.

Its strategic value lies in its central location among northern Israeli settlements, acting as a major launch point for air operations, particularly in scenarios that also involve Lebanon or Syria.

The base is equipped with advanced defense systems and is integrated with early warning and radar networks.

Israeli media reported that warning sirens were activated in around “250 towns, villages, and industrial zones across northern Israel”. Hebrew media also noted that sirens were heard in the Haifa, Nazareth, Afula, and Wadi Ara regions following the detection of a missile launched from Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces continue their operations in solidarity with Gaza. On Wednesday, they conducted attacks using Yafa drones on Israeli military and strategic targets in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, in what were said to be precise hits.