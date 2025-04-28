Yemen strikes US aircraft carrier for deadly attacks

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out two separate retaliatory operations against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorts in the Red Sea, and a vital target deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories after fresh US acts of aggression against the Arab country.

Spokesman for the Yemeni military, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced in a statement on Monday that Yemeni naval and air force units conducted a joint operation against the Nimitz-class vessel of the United States Navy and other American warships, using a number of homegrown cruise and ballistic missiles as well as combat drones.

The strikes forced the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and its escorts to retreat northward.

Saree stated that the attacks came in reprisal for deadly U.S. air raids against the Yemeni capital Sana’a and on a migrant detention center in the country’s northwestern city of Sa’ada.

Saree said the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to pursue and target the U.S. Navy vessel and all hostile warships in the Red and Arabian Seas unless the ongoing aggression against Yemen ceases.

Additionally, Yemeni drone units struck a strategic position in the city of Ashkelon in the southern side of the occupied lands with a domestically-developed Yaffa unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Yemeni military spokesman noted that the retaliatory operation came in solidarity with the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip amid the unrelenting Israeli genocidal war on the territory.

“We will continue to prevent the navigation of Israeli-affiliated vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, and confront the U.S. aggression. We will keep on support for our steadfast brethren in the Gaza Strip until the ongoing onslaught against them stops and the tight siege is completely lifted,” Saree underscored.

In reaction to the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza and the aggression of the U.S. and UK against Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces have initiated a series of strikes aimed at Israeli, American, and British interests in the Red Sea and adjacent regions.

As the genocidal war on Gaza escalated, the Yemenis enacted a strategic blockade on essential maritime routes, with the goal of obstructing the delivery of military supplies to Israel and urging the international community to take action regarding the ongoing humanitarian emergency in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared they will continue their assaults until Israel ceases its ground and aerial offensives in Gaza.

(Source: Press TV)