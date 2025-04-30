Yemen issues warning to Britain

TEHRAN – Britain pounds Yemen, marking the first joint attack with the U.S. under the Trump administration.

In response, the government in Sanaa warned that the “British enemy must reckon with the consequences of its entanglement,” condemning the UK’s involvement in the U.S.-led campaign against Yemen.

This warning follows Britain’s announcement of a joint airstrike with the U.S. south of Sanaa, the Yemeni capital.

According to an official statement from Sanaa, the attack is “part of the ongoing efforts by the American and British enemies to support the Israeli enemy.”

The aim, it underlined, is to suppress Yemen’s support for Palestine and allow “the Zionist regime” to intensify its massacres in Gaza.

The statement declared that Sanaa would “confront the evil trio, the U.S., Britain, and the Zionist regime, along with their allies, with all its might,” vowing that such attacks would not shake Yemen’s commitment to its core causes, particularly the Palestinians in Gaza.

The British military said it had joined the U.S. Air Force in targeting what it claimed was “a military facility used by the Yemenis to manufacture drones used in attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, the nighttime strike was carried out by Royal Air Force Typhoon jets, hitting a site about 25 kilometers south of Sanaa.

This operation marks the first coordinated U.S.-British attack on Yemen since the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump started intensified airstrikes in mid-March.

The American-led campaign has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and was launched in response to Yemen’s renewed military support front in solidarity with Gaza after the Israeli regime unilaterally ended a ceasefire with Hamas and resumed its genocidal campaign in the blockaded enclave.

The recent airstrikes also come against the backdrop of Yemeni missiles targeting the U.S. aircraft carrier Harry Truman.

The carrier was forced to make a sharp evasive maneuver, causing an F-18 fighter jet to slip off the deck and sink into the Red Sea.

Yemeni forces ended a blockade on Israeli and Israeli-affiliated vessels transiting the Red Sea. They also stopped hypersonic ballistic missile attacks on “vital Israeli targets” as soon as a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza came into effect.

Meanwhile, critics in the U.S. have raised concerns about the high cost of the strikes on Yemen and questioned their effectiveness in weakening the country’s military capabilities.