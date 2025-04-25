Intense strikes on Yemen after the Haifa operation

TEHRAN – U.S. warplanes wage intense airstrikes on Yemen following an unprecedented attack on Israeli targets in Haifa.

Ansarallah’s media center has reported a series of U.S. airstrikes targeting several Yemeni provinces, including Hodeidah and Sanaa. According to a statement, waves of American fighter jets launched strikes on multiple areas.

The airstrikes hit districts northwest and west of Hodeidah city and extended to the Bani Hushaysh district in Sanaa province as well as areas surrounding the Yemeni capital.

Additional raids struck Kamaran Island in the Red Sea. These attacks followed earlier strikes in Marib province, two in Amran province, which is about 50 kilometers north of Sanaa, and another in the Yemeni capital itself.

The U.S. military escalation came after Yemeni forces launched a bold and unprecedented operation, firing a hypersonic ballistic missile at a “strategic target” in Haifa for the first time.

The missile struck its mark without interception by Israeli air defenses, according to Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree.

The impact is said to have caused widespread panic, sending over two million settlers into bomb shelters. A second operation, using an armed drone, “struck a vital site” in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military acknowledged attempting to intercept a missile fired from Yemen after air raid sirens were triggered across northern Israeli settlements to the Lebanese border.

Hebrew-language media reported that settlers heard up to 20 explosions, with speculation that the Ramat David airbase near Haifa was the intended target.

Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi praised the Haifa attack, calling it “a surprise to the enemies.” He said that despite the relentless American bombardment, Yemen’s military capabilities remain strong.

“Over 1,200 U.S. airstrikes have failed to weaken Yemen or halt its operations,” he declared.

Al-Houthi went on to describe Yemen’s position as principled and exemplary in its support for the Palestinians.

“Yemen’s stance is a model. Has the world collapsed? Has Yemen been erased from the map simply because it took a bold stance rooted in reliance on God?” he asked, urging other Muslim nations to follow suit.

Despite intensified American attacks, the Sanaa-based government has escalated its operations against both the U.S. and the Israeli regime in response to the genocidal war on Gaza.

Yemen’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that ongoing U.S. airstrikes since mid-March have killed at least 107 civilians and wounded 223 others, most of them women and children.

In Washington, concerns are growing over the rising civilian toll. According to the Washington Post, three Senate Democrats have called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to account for the recent wave of civilian casualties caused by U.S. strikes targeting Ansarallah.

The lawmakers called on President Donald Trump’s administration to reassess its military strategy and address the mounting humanitarian costs.