Yemen says it downed another US MQ-9 drone in 24 hours

Yemen's Ansarullah group said on Saturday it shot down another U.S.-made MQ-9 drone over Sanaa province in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported.

"The drone was shot down, using a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile," Yemen's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

"This is the second drone our air defenses had successfully shot down in 24 hours ... and the 21st we had downed since November 2023," he said.

According to al-Masirah TV, a video footage of the drone will be broadcast later in the day.

Saree affirmed the group's support for the Palestinians, saying its operations will continue "until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the siege on it is lifted."

On Friday, Sarea claimed the Houthi group shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone, the 20th it had downed since November 2023.

The U.S. side has not commented on the Houthi claims yet.