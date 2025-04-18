U.S. airstrikes on Yemen fueling regional instability: Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has strongly condemned U.S. airstrikes in Yemen that targeted a key fuel port, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people and injuring 126 others.

Baghaei called the attack a “blatant violation” of international law and the United Nations Charter.

On Friday, Baghaei described the airstrikes as a clear example of U.S. aggression and linked them to broader regional dynamics, accusing the U.S. of supporting Israel's actions in Palestine. "These U.S. attacks, which align with America's backing of the Zionist regime’s occupation and genocide in Palestine, make the U.S. complicit in Israel’s crimes across Palestine and the broader region," he stated.

Baghaei warned that such actions not only embolden Israel to continue its operations in Gaza and the West Bank, but they also contribute to growing instability in West Asia. "The ongoing U.S. strikes on Yemen, which target vital infrastructure and harm civilians in an already impoverished country, further exacerbate regional insecurity and pose a serious threat to international peace," he added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also expressed solidarity with the Yemeni people and urged the global community to speak out against U.S. violations of international law and human rights. His statement followed a deadly U.S. airstrike on Yemen’s Ras Isa fuel port on Thursday, one of the most lethal in recent months.

The U.S. has been conducting airstrikes in Yemen since 2023, supporting Israel's interests in the region, while Yemeni forces have retaliated by targeting Israeli and U.S. assets. In response to the strikes, Yemeni forces have ramped up attacks on U.S. and Israeli targets, including ships bound for Israeli-occupied territories.

The situation in Gaza and the broader conflict remains tense, with Yemeni forces halting their retaliatory strikes in January as part of a ceasefire agreement, which was ultimately broken by Israel in March.