Yemeni forces target Israeli base twice

TEHRAN – Yemen launches second hypersonic missile strike on an Israeli airbase in 24 hours.

For the second consecutive day, Yemen’s military targeted the Israeli Nevatim airbase in the Negev desert with an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile.

The Sunday morning attack came just hours after a similar strike on Saturday demonstrated Yemen’s growing missile capabilities against Israeli air defenses.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed in a televised statement that the precision strike had achieved its military objectives.

“This operation proves our ability to penetrate enemy air defenses at will,” Saree declared, adding that such attacks would continue until the Israeli regime ends its siege and genocidal campaign against Gaza.

Military analysts note the strategic significance of targeting Nevatim, a major Israeli airbase that houses advanced fighter squadrons and has been used to wage massacres in Gaza.

The Yemeni forces employed a different missile type in Sunday’s attack compared to the Palestine-2 hypersonic model used in Saturday’s strike, suggesting an evolving arsenal.

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari acknowledged detecting “aerial threats from Yemen” on Sunday that triggered air raid sirens across southern Israeli areas and the Dead Sea region.

While the IOF claims to have intercepted them, it has not provided evidence of stopping the hypersonic missiles.

The back-to-back strikes highlight Yemen’s expanding military reach despite the ongoing U.S. airstrikes against Yemen.

Under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, American warplanes have conducted almost daily raids across Yemen, resulting in significant civilian casualties that have drawn condemnation from human rights groups.

On Sunday, the Sanaa government’s Ministry of Health reported 12 casualties in an initial toll after U.S. strikes targeted civilian and residential areas in the capital, killing two and wounding several others, including women and children.

Yemeni officials have vowed to continue their campaign against Israeli and allied targets, both in the occupied Palestinian territories and in regional waters. “Our operations in the Red Sea and against Zionist targets will persist until the aggression stops and humanitarian aid flows freely to Gaza,” Saree emphasized in his statement.

Experts have warned that U.S. attacks have failed to deter the Yemeni forces from standing in solidarity with Gaza.

The latest missile launches demonstrate an unprecedented ability to project power deep into Israeli territory while simultaneously confronting U.S. naval forces in strategic waterways.