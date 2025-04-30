Fourth round of Iran-U.S. talks set for Rome after E3meeting: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the fourth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program will take place in Rome this Saturday, with Oman once again mediating the negotiations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Iranian cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araghchi said that, as confirmed by Oman, the new round of discussions is scheduled to be held in the Italian capital, continuing a format aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and facilitating the lifting of U.S.-led sanctions.

The Rome meeting will be preceded by a separate round of consultations between Iran and the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord — the UK, France, and Germany — on Friday. Araghchi acknowledged that the influence of the E3 has waned due to their alignment with Washington's pressure policies, but emphasized Tehran’s willingness to keep the European parties engaged.

“Despite the Europeans’ declining role in these negotiations because of their flawed strategies, we are not ready to exclude them,” Araghchi said. “That’s why we’ve agreed to meet with them again in Rome.”

The foreign minister reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to a diplomatic resolution through a “global understanding,” noting that while indirect U.S.-Iran talks remain central, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will play a key role if a new agreement is reached.

Responding to questions on Iran’s frozen assets abroad, Araghchi reiterated that the release of blocked Iranian funds remains a critical demand. “These funds are part of the sanctions regime that must be lifted,” he stated.

He criticized the latest round of U.S. sanctions imposed during the negotiation process, warning that such moves cast doubt on Washington’s sincerity. “Actions like this send a negative signal. Of course, we’re aware of the internal divisions in the U.S. and the influence of different lobbying groups,” he said.

When asked whether Iran had communicated specific red lines — such as enrichment limits — to the American side, Araghchi said, “Our red lines are clear and have been fully conveyed to the United States.”

He also dismissed the idea of an open-ended process, noting, “While we haven’t set a formal deadline, we’re not interested in dragging out negotiations. We sense that the other side shares this view.”

Since the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, efforts to restore the deal have stalled. Although the European signatories initially vowed to preserve the accord and persuade Washington to rejoin, they ultimately followed the U.S. lead in reimposing sanctions.

In recent months, however, Oman has facilitated three rounds of quiet diplomacy — two in Muscat and one in Rome — on April 12, 19, and 26, aimed at breaking the impasse. Both Iranian and American officials have characterized the talks so far as “positive” and “progressing.”