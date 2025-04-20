Kuwait welcomes advancing Iran-U.S. indirect talks in Rome

TEHRAN – Kuwait has expressed support for the progress made in the second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S., while commending Oman and Italy for their roles in facilitating the talks.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry welcomed the announcement from Oman’s Foreign Ministry about the agreement reached between the two nations in their second round of discussions, which took place in Rome, Italy. The ministry also endorsed the decision to advance to the next phase of talks, aimed at achieving a permanent and binding agreement.

"The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry appreciates this step, which reflects both parties' commitment to continuing dialogue based on the progress achieved," the statement read. "Kuwait fully supports diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue, which contribute to regional and international stability."

Kuwait also thanked the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the talks and Italy for facilitating the second round of negotiations.

On Saturday, Oman’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the agreement between Iran and the U.S. to move forward with the next phase of discussions. The goal, according to Oman’s statement, is to reach a fair, permanent, and binding agreement.

The statement outlined key points of the potential agreement, including "ensuring Iran’s nuclear disarmament, fully lifting economic sanctions, and preserving Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes."

Oman’s Ministry emphasized that ongoing dialogue and clear communication remain the only path to a reliable, comprehensive agreement benefiting all parties, both regionally and internationally.

The second round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., mediated by Oman, concluded in Rome as scheduled on Saturday. A third round of negotiations is expected to take place next week.

Ismail Baghai, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also commented on the conclusion of the second round, writing on his X account: “Today’s indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., mediated by the Omani Foreign Minister, were constructive.”

He further announced that both sides have agreed to resume indirect talks at the technical level in the coming days, with discussions at the senior negotiator level scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

