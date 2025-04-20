Missing Gaza toddler found after a year of search

Between the arms of his father and the family who cared for him during his disappearance, little Mohammed plays happily.

About 16 months ago, a 13-month-old Mohammed sat crying beside his mother’s lifeless body, surrounded by the dead and wounded, after an attack on the school the family was sheltering in.

That day, amid the chaos and fear as displaced families fled, he disappeared.

His father, Tareq Abu Jabal, spent more than a year looking for Mohammed while, unbeknownst to him, another man from the school was looking for Tareq.