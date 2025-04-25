More than a million children in Gaza are at risk’ of famine

Famine is spreading in the Gaza Strip, with “more than a million children at risk”, the Gaza Government Media Office says.

“Vital sectors in Gaza are collapsing amid a stifling blockade and shameful international silence. We warn that the humanitarian catastrophe will continue to worsen at a frightening rate as the occupation continues to close the crossings,” the office said.

It added that famine has become a “reality” with at least 52 deaths, including 50 children, due to hunger and malnutrition.