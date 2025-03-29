Venezuelans express solidarity for Palestine during Quds Day observance

Caracas- The Quds Day ceremony was held in the capital of Venezuela, Caracas, on Friday evening, receiving a warm welcome from the people of Venezuela, local Muslims, as well as Iranian and Palestinian residents.

During the event, representatives of various pro-Palestine organizations delivered speeches condemning the actions of the Zionist regime and emphasizing the importance of global solidarity in support of the Palestinian cause. They stated, "The cause of Palestine is a cause of humanity," reiterating their commitment to continue the struggle against oppression and imperialism.

The ceremony took place in Plaza de Juventud, one of Caracas's main squares, and featured a variety of programs including live music performances and street theater.

These activities created a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, reinforcing the solidarity of nations in support of Palestine.

Furthermore, a statement condemning Israel was read aloud at the event, and attendees signed a petition echoing the same sentiment. To conclude the program, the short film "Hide and Seek," directed by Iranian filmmaker Morteza Sazandeh, was screened for the audience.

The Quds Day event was organized with the participation of the people of Venezuela, the country's Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Venezuela, local non-governmental organizations supporting Palestine, and Iran's Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization.

This gathering was recognized not only as a political rally but also as a symbol of human solidarity against oppression and injustice.

