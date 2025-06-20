Nationwide rallies across Iran condemn Israeli aggression, express solidarity with armed forces

TEHRAN — Tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets across the country on Friday in mass demonstrations following Friday prayers to condemn the recent Israeli aggression and to express unified support for the country’s armed forces.

The nationwide rallies, held amid heightened tensions, served as both a collective display of public grief and a powerful affirmation of national resilience.

In the capital Tehran, crowds flooded the streets in a march from the University of Tehran at Enghelab Square to the Azadi Tower. Chants of “Death to the Zionist regime,” “Death to American arrogance,” and “Long live the martyrs” echoed across the city, as participants carried posters of fallen military commanders and civilians killed in the recent attacks. Demonstrators included people from all walks of life—men and women, young and old—many of whom dressed in traditional and modern attire to show national unity.

Similar rallies unfolded in major cities including Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, Qom, Shiraz, Qazvin, Yazd, and Gilan. In each location, demonstrators voiced unwavering support for Iran’s armed forces, particularly the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which has been leading Iran’s military response through “Operation True Promise III.”

Despite persistent security threats, the public turnout was significant. Protesters chanted slogans like “Battle with Israel until the last drop of blood” and “No to surrender, no to compromise—battle against Israel and America,” underscoring their commitment to resist what they called Zionist-imperialist aggression.

The rallies were not only political in nature but also deeply emotional, as they coincided with funerals for those killed in the recent Israeli missile attacks. A mass funeral was held at Tehran’s Behesht Zahra Cemetery, where mourners gathered at noon to honor the martyrs. The ceremony, broadcast live on national television, became a symbol of both mourning and resolve.

One of the most heart-wrenching scenes emerged from Isfahan Province, where a funeral was held for the members of a family martyred in Najafabad after their vehicle was directly struck by Israeli projectiles. All passengers, including a pregnant mother and her infant child, were killed in what Iranian officials have described as a war crime.

“The blood of our children will not be spilled in vain,” one mourner said during the procession. “Their sacrifice has only strengthened our will to stand against the aggressors.”

These developments follow a series of unprovoked Israeli strikes that resulted in the martyrdom of several senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians, including women and children. In retaliation, Iran launched “Operation True Promise III,” a multi-phase military campaign targeting Israeli military and intelligence infrastructure in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to military analysts, the seventeen-phase operation has exposed critical weaknesses in Israel’s air defense systems. Missiles and drones launched by the IRGC reportedly struck high-value targets, forcing regime officials and settlers to seek shelter in underground bunkers and emergency facilities.

In a broader show of regional solidarity, rallies were also held in Iraq and Yemen on the same day. Demonstrators in those countries condemned what they described as Israel’s escalating war crimes and voiced firm support for Iran’s retaliatory actions. The protests underscored the growing regional backlash to Israeli policies and the perceived complicity of the United States and other Western powers.

As the chants of “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” reverberated across Iranian cities, the message from the streets was clear: the people of Iran remain united in resistance, unwavering in their support for the armed forces, and resolute in their demand for justice.