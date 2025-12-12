Global investment essential for sustainable return of refugees: Iran’s UN envoy

TEHRAN –Iran’s UN envoy to Geneva, Ali Bahreini, has called for the international community’s investment in infrastructure, employment, education, and other services to improve conditions in Afghanistan for the sustainable return of refugees to their home countries.

Addressing the 116th Session of the Council of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Wednesday, the official said, “Forced displacement has increased due to conflicts and increasing global instability.”

However, “the severe pressure on host communities and the lack of international aid have made it impossible for this situation to continue indefinitely,” Bahreini made the remarks in reference to Iran’s generous hosting of millions of Afghan citizens for more than four decades, despite unlawful sanctions, IRNA reported.

Highlighting that “Iran reserves its sovereign right to return unauthorized nationals,” the representative also urged senior IOM officials to pay a visit to Iran’s border areas to get first-hand information and find real common solutions.

The latest global migration developments, as well as policies and cooperation for effective management of international migration, were discussed in the IOM meeting.

IOM lauds Iran’s services to Afghan refugees

In October, the Senior Advisor to the Director-General of the IOM, Kim Eling, appreciated the efforts of the country in hosting and providing services to Afghan refugees.

The IOM official met the Iranian Deputy Interior Minister, Mohammad Bathaei, on Monday on the sidelines of the 76th annual session of the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, held from October 6 to 10 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Commending the country’s efforts in hosting Afghan nationals, Eling said that the reduction in the amount of aid from donor countries is the main challenge for the United Nations in advancing projects.

The Iranian official, for his part, underlined that “despite unilateral coercive sanctions, Iran has provided significant services to foreign nationals.”

Iran hopes donor countries carry their share of responsibility by allocating appropriate aid to projects being implemented in the country, the official added.

