Parliament approves general outline of bill supporting Iranians abroad

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament on Sunday approved the general outline of a bill aimed at supporting Iranians living abroad, with 209 votes in favor, 9 against, and 8 abstentions out of 226 lawmakers present.

Following the approval, legislators began reviewing the details of the proposed legislation.

The “Bill on Supporting Iranians Living Abroad” seeks to enhance legal protections, streamline consular services, and create economic, academic, and cultural opportunities for expatriate Iranians.

Supporters of the bill emphasized that the Iranian diaspora has repeatedly demonstrated their loyalty to the Islamic Republic, especially during recent geopolitical tensions.

Zanjan representative highlighted the role of Iranians abroad in supporting the country during the recent 12-day conflict, saying, “They stood by the Armed Forces and the people of Iran, proving their continued commitment.”

Another MP from Esfarayen described the legislation as a “necessary and timely response” to the unity shown by Iranians worldwide, calling it a step toward “deepening national cohesion and deterring foreign interference.” He argued that the bill could help consolidate the emotional and cultural bond between the diaspora and the homeland.

Abbas Moghtadaei, the deputy chairman of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, noted that the bill is the result of several years of expert planning. He said that, once passed, it will require the drafting of executive bylaws within three months, targeting areas such as elite repatriation, capital transfer facilitation, investment desks within embassies, and promotion of Iranian-Islamic identity.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the bill as “important and impactful,” calling for its provisions to be implemented swiftly to address long-standing issues faced by Iranians abroad. “This bill was reviewed with care and passed with the intention of resolving judicial, travel, and consular challenges for our compatriots,” he stated.

Iran has one of the largest expatriate populations in West Asia, with millions residing in Europe, North America, and neighboring countries.