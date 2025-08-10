Tehran to host Mustafa Prize week in September

TEHRAN – The sixth Mustafa Prize week is scheduled to be held from September 6 to 10 in Tehran.

The Prize will be awarded in the three categories of Information and Communication Science and Technology, Life and Medical Science and Technology, and Basic and Engineering Sciences.

The opening ceremony will include a new addition to the Mustafa Prize week, granting medals to young researchers under the age of forty for the first time to honor the achievements of young scientists in the Islamic world. The winners will receive 10,000 dollars, as well, IRNA reported.

The week will host several other programs, such as a student competition titled ‘Noor (light)’, which is planned to be held on September 6.

Mustafa Prize science cafes are another part of the programs that will run throughout the week and focus mainly on the achievements of laureates in 2025.

The 10th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP) in Islamic Countries will be held in the form of one-day programs in different universities in Tehran. STEP provides a platform for scientists and technology experts from Islamic countries to share expertise.

The award is presented in two categories: Mustafa Prize laureates living in the country and Mustafa Prize laureates from Islamic countries, individuals or groups, who are citizens of the 57 Islamic countries, with no restrictions on age, gender, or religion.

The 5th Mustafa Prize was held in the city of Isfahan in September 2023.

It was awarded in the four categories of Information and Communication Science and Technology, Life and Medical Science and Technology, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, and Basic and Engineering Sciences.

The secretariat of the Mustafa Prize received 2,613 articles from 150 scholars from around the world.

The prize included the Mustafa Medal, the Prize Certificate, and a special cash gift that is funded by the endowment of science and technology. So far, more than 400 benefactors from different countries as members of the Khadem Al-Mustafa community have supported this scientific-cultural movement.

The Mustafa Prize was established in 2012 as a biennial award by approval of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, with the first edition held in 2015. Since then, ceremonies have taken place in Tehran (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) and Isfahan (2023).

Over the past decade, the Mustafa Prize has recognized and honored 19 distinguished scientists from countries such as Singapore, Jordan, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Pakistan, Morocco, and Egypt.

The award is named after the Holy Prophet of Islam, who put great emphasis on learning, and whose title, Mustafa (one of many), means “the Chosen One.’

The Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation has provided the opportunity for the development of scientific and technological cooperation by establishing a network of nearly 6,500 science and technology experts from 50 countries and interacting with 910 prestigious international centers.

MT/MG